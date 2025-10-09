47 Indian Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy for Alleged Illegal Fishing

Sri Lankan Navy detained 47 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers off Talaimannar.
The arrests followed overnight operations in Mannar and Delft waters.
The recurring detentions highlight tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait.
The Navy reported that up to 47 Indian fishermen were detained and five trawlers were confiscated on Thursday at Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka for allegedly engaging in illicit fishing in the waters of the island nation.
Coordinated patrols in the marine areas of Mannar and Delft resulted in the arrests.
According to the Navy, the northern fisheries inspectorate will receive the 47 detained fishermen and their gear for additional processing.
PTI reported that Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath claimed that the naval command operation to apprehend them began late last night and continued into the early hours of Thursday.
With Lankan Navy officers even shooting at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and confiscating their boats in multiple reported instances of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters, the fishermen's issue continues to be a sensitive one in the bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.
Twelve Indian fishermen were detained and their boat confiscated just last month in the northern Sri Lankan city of Jaffna.