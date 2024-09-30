Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing

The statement reads “The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen. As an extension of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian boats and apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.”