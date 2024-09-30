Blogs

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing

The fishermen were detained, and two trawlers were seized north of Mannar on Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a press release. The navy conducted a "special operation" leading to the apprehension of the Indian fishermen.

Fishermen in Indian Ocean
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, bringing the total number of Indian nationals apprehended this year for similar incidents to 413, according to an official statement.

The statement reads “The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen. As an extension of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft and North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Mannar. The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian boats and apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen were escorted to the Talaimannar Pier and will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for further legal action, the navy added.

As of 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has "held 55 Indian fishing boats and 413 Indian fishermen in island waters and handed them over to authorities for legal proceedings," the statement revealed.

The issue of fishermen has long been a sensitive matter in the relationship between India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Navy personnel have reportedly fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their boats in several incidents, accusing them of illegally entering Sri Lankan waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow stretch of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is known for being a productive fishing area. Fishermen from both nations are frequently arrested for inadvertently trespassing into each other's territorial waters.

The frequency of such incidents indicates that more concrete measures are needed to establish sustainable fishing practices and ensure the livelihoods of fishermen on both sides are protected. A long-term agreement, possibly involving joint patrolling or regulated fishing zones, could help mitigate the growing concerns and foster better cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on this contentious issue.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

