Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
35,493 Dowry Deaths Reported Between 2017-21; 20 Deaths Daily: Govt Data

Averaging six dowry deaths per day in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and 2021, there were about 20 dowry deaths every day in the country between 2017 and 2021.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 9:30 pm

About 20 dowry deaths were reported every day in the country between 2017 and 2021, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest at six deaths daily.

According to data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in Rajya Sabha, 35,493 dowry deaths were reported in the country between 2017 and 2021.

In 2017, 7,466 dowry deaths were reported, 7,167 in 2018, 7,141 in 2019, 6,966 in 2020, and 6,753 in 2021, he said replying to a written question.

The highest number of 11,874 dowry deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh in those five years, which accounted for about six deaths every day.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 5,354 dowry deaths in Bihar, 2,859 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,389 in West Bengal, and 2,244 in Rajasthan, Mishra said.

