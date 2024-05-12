National

2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM

Addressing a press conference Singh said concerned with increasing deforestation and setting up of new villages by illegal immigrants, a Cabinet sub-committee was formed in February 2023 after a cabinet meeting attended by two Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen.

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that a state Cabinet sub-committee had detected 2,480 illegal immigrants in 2023 but the campaign was cut short after violence broke out on May 3 last year.

Addressing a press conference Singh said concerned with increasing deforestation and setting up of new villages by illegal immigrants, a Cabinet sub-committee was formed in February 2023 after a cabinet meeting attended by two Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen.

Haokip was made the head of the sub-committee to identify illegal immigrants.

"We are not biased against anybody but against the illegal immigrants. It was a decision taken by the state cabinet," Singh said.

"Biometrics were taken in ten villages of Chandel during which 1,165 illegal immigrants were found, 1,147 illegal immigrants were found in 13 villages of Tengnoupal district, 154 illegal immigrants in Churachandpur and rest were found in Kamjong district," Singh said.

These figures are not inclusive of the additional 5,457 illegal immigrants who entered Kamjong district, Singh said, adding biometrics of 5,173 people have been taken while 329 have returned back voluntarily after situation improved in the neighbouring country.

"The detection of illegal immigrants was not limited to one community but was to cover the entire state of Manipur. They were found after visiting villages," Singh said.

"The campaign for identifying illegal immigrants was, however, cut short just after a month it started and had to be stopped after violence broke out on May 3," Singh said.

More than 219 people were killed and thousands displaced from homes after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 last year, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
  2. Money Laundering Case: ED Summons J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Questioning
  3. Kerala: Man Held For Hurling Acid On Son
  4. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  5. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
Entertainment News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  4. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  5. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: R Ashwin Draws First Blood; Gets Agressor Ravindra
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 Match 63 Preview
World News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  4. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  5. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail