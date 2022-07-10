24 New Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh reported 24 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 64,672, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Lohit district reported 11 new cases, followed by the Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas -- at eight, Namsai at three, and West Kameng at two, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 149 active cases, while 64,227 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

The recovery rate stands at 99.31 percent, Dr. Jampa said.

More than 12.76 lakh samples have been tested thus far, including 101 on Saturday, Jampa added.