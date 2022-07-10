Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

24 New Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

A senior health officer stated that Arunachal Pradesh has reported 24 more Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 64,672.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 11:34 am

Arunachal Pradesh reported 24 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 64,672, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Lohit district reported 11 new cases, followed by the Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas -- at eight, Namsai at three, and West Kameng at two, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 149 active cases, while 64,227 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

The recovery rate stands at 99.31 percent, Dr. Jampa said.

Related stories

Active Covid-19 Cases Increase To 1,28,690

Thane Records 231 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 2,418

Bengal Registers 2,968 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities

More than 12.76 lakh samples have been tested thus far, including 101 on Saturday, Jampa added. 

Tags

National Capital Complex Region Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties