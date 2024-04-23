National

21-Year-Old Medical Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Being Stuck Under Kyrgyzstan Waterfall

The victim was identified as Dasari Chandu who was a second-year MBBS student from Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh and was visiting the waterfall with four other students when the accident took place.

A 21-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh on Monday lost his life after getting stuck under a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan.

The victim was identified as Dasari Chandu who was a second-year MBBS student from Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh and was visiting the waterfall with four other students when the accident took place.

Chandu's parents stated that they had reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to expedite the process of getting their son's remains back to India.

They also mentioned that the Union minister is coordinating with Kyrgyzstan officials and has organized the transportation of the body to Anakapalle.

