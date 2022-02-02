Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
2020 Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid, Others Incited Violence, Police Tells Court, Opposes Bail Pleas

The prosecution also told the court that the main conspirators in the case tried to shift the blame to the Bhim Army and BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:31 pm

The Delhi police on Wednesday opposed the bail application of former JNU student Umar Khalid and six others before a court alleging that they conspired to incite violence and planned attack on police officials during 2020 riots in the national capital.


The prosecution also told the court that the main conspirators in the case tried to shift the blame to the Bhim Army and BJP leader Kapil Mishra.


The prosecution also showed Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat the footage captured on CCTV cameras installed at Chand Bagh areas in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, and the chats of accused persons in a WhatsApp group 'Delhi Protests Support Group (DPSG)'.

“What is important is that on one side we have seen you now say that after a call of (Bharath bandh by) Bhim Army there is escalation. Then complaint against Kapil Mishra. This is a message from Khalid Saifi. The first front Bhim Army and second front you are opening are against Kapil Mishra. There is neither Bhim Army, I will show from Kapil Mishra also what is the connect they bring in. I have also shown there is no local participation. When no local women are there, what is the option? Importing from somewhere,” the counsel for the police told the court.


The prosecution further told the court that the accused were stocking up on acid, sticks, and red chilli, and sticks were distributed to create violence. Khalid and other accused persons have denied allegations of their involvement in the riots. 

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. 

With PTI inputs.

