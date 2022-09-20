2 Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir Following Joint Search Operation

Police in Anantang and the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possessions.

The two accused, linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH, were nabbed after the police established a Joint Naka along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road. The Naka was found following inputs from the movement of the accused.

The terrorists have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral.

During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 Rounds were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Bijbehara and an investigation was set into motion, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol.



