Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir Following Joint Search Operation

The two accused, linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH, were nabbed after the police established a Joint Naka along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road. The Naka was found following inputs from the movement of the accused.

According to police the terrorists attack the security forces with a grenade.
Representative image of terrorists. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:48 am

Police in Anantang and the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possessions. 

The two accused, linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH, were nabbed after the police established a Joint Naka along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road. The Naka was found following inputs from the movement of the accused.

The terrorists have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral. 

During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 Rounds were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Bijbehara and an investigation was set into motion, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol.


 

Related stories

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorists Arrested For Killing Migrant Labourer In Bandipora, Says Police

Security Forces Kill 2 A-Qaeda Affiliate Terrorists In J&K’s Anantnag

Tags

National Terrorists Hybrid Terrorists Jammu And Kashmir Joint Search Operation Terrorism J&K Police Anantnag Counter-Terrorism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'