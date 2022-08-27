Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Terrorism Has Declined In Recent Years, Strategies To Uproot Ecosystem Needed: Jammu & Kashmir Police Chief

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh directed officers to frame strategies for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace in the region.

DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Police
DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 10:45 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said terrorism has declined in the Union territory in the past few years due to efforts of police and other security forces, but there is a need to prepare strategies for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace.

Singh made these remarks while chairing a high-level crime review meeting at the police headquarters in Srinagar.

The Director General of Police (DGP) complimented the police, Army, central armed police forces (CAPFs) for the successful conduct of Amarnath pilgrimmage, Muharram and Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed the appreciation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to officers and jawans working collectively for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces, the graph of terrorism has decreased in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years,” the DGP said. 

He, however, directed the officers to frame strategies for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace in the region.

Related stories

Two LeT's Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu and Kashmir 's Budgam

IED Found In Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama, Destroyed: Police

J&K Police Says 88 Percent Drop In Law And Order Incidents In Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation

Singh stressed for alertness and area domination for better results.

Though the contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police on different fronts is being appreciated at the highest level of the country, "yet we need to further improve our investigation work to hit the ecosystem of terrorism hard", he said.

The DGP earlier inaugurated the iOS version of “JK-eCop” mobile app.

Singh hoped that the iOS version of the app will further bridge the gap between the police and the general public.

The Android version of the app was launched earlier by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Kashmir News Jammu News Article 370 Abrogation Terrorism Kashmir Conflict Indian Army Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?