Friday, Mar 04, 2022
17,000 Stranded Indians Evacuated From Ukraine: Centre Submits Before SC

Ukraine Crisis: A total of 17,000 stranded people have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Attorney General K K Venugopal told Supreme Court bench.

Representational image of Russia's Ukraine invasion. AP Photo

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:17 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the Centre's submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine, saying it appreciated the efforts but was concerned about the anxiety of people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

A total of 17,000 stranded people have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench.

The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people.(With PTI inputs)
 

