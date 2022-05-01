Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

169 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; No Death; Active Count Now 995

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent. With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310.

169 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; No Death; Active Count Now 995
COVID-19 Cases Peaked in Maharashtra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 6:26 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the Health Department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death. According to the department, 172 patients reported recovery during the day and so far a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state.        

Related stories

Explained: Why Is Competition Commission Of India Probing Amazon

Odisha Reports 11 New Covid Cases

Dhami Inaugurates Ropeway To Surkanda Devi Temple In U'khand

Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections. Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases.  

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent. With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,901; new cases 169; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,29,063; active cases 995; total tests 8,02,12,310.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Maharashtra Health Ministry Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week