Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

15,622 Test Positive For Covid In UP, 9 More Die: Official

In the past 24 hours, 2.16 lakh Covid tests were done in the state.

15,622 Test Positive For Covid In UP, 9 More Die: Official
COVID cases rise in Uttar Pradesh - PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:59 pm

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 15,622 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the active infection tally to 1,06,616 as nine more people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 22,972, an official statement said here.
         

Lucknow reported the maximum number of 2,716 new cases, followed by Gautam Budh Nagar reporting 2,152 cases, Ghaziabad 1,281 and Meerut 968 among other districts, it said.
         

Two deaths each were reported from Aligarh and Budaun while one death each from Moradabad, Prayagraj, Etawah, Mirzapur and Mau, the statement said.
         

Related stories

2 Indians Feared Killed In Drone Attack In UAE

Puducherry LG Soundararajan Pays Tribute To MGR On 105th Birth Anniversary

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Also Called Off

As many as 12,402 more coronavirus patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,20,077, it said. 
         

In the past 24 hours, 2.16 lakh Covid tests were done in the state, it added.

Tags

National Rising Covid-19 Cases Uttar Pradesh Covid Third Wave India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles