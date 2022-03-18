Friday, Mar 18, 2022
140 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

There were zero deaths due to COVID in 30 districts including 15, which also reported nil infections.

Karnataka records fresh COVID-19 infections

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:13 pm

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths taking the total infection count and fatalities to 39,44,326 and 40,028 respectively. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the health department said 162 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,02,190 while active cases stood at 2,067.

Bengaluru urban district reported 99 infections and two deaths. Other districts too saw fresh cases including 10 in Chitradurga, five in Dakshina Kannada, four each in Udupi and Uttara Kannada and three each in Kodagu and Mysuru.

There were zero deaths due to COVID in 30 districts including 15, which also reported nil infections. The positivity rate for the day was 0.37 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.42 per cent.

As many as 37,264 tests were conducted including 28,622 RT-PCR tests taking the total so far to 6.52 crore. There were 61,244 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.23 crore, the department said.

With PTI Inputs

