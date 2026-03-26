13 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus-Tipper Collision Sparks Fire in Andhra’s Markapuram

Summary of this article
A private bus travelling from Telangana to Nellore collided with a tipper near Rayavaram, triggering a fire that killed 13 and injured 22.
Three of the injured remain critical, while officials have set up a control room and launched rescue and relief operations.
Preliminary findings suggest the bus veered into the opposite lane; the driver’s claim of steering failure is under verification.
Thirteen people were killed and 22 injured after a private travel bus collided with a tipper and caught fire here in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.
While earlier estimates from District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju suggested 14 fatalities, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) later confirmed 13 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district.
“A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 13 lost their lives while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition,” the release said.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended her condolences to the families of the victims, while also wishing a quick recovery to those injured.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences over the fatalities and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
"The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.
The bus struck the tipper's diesel tank, triggering an inferno.
Officials said rescue operations are ongoing while a command and control room has been set up at Markapuram deputy collector’s office to assist families.
The private bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am.
The truck overturned and the front of the bus was completely sheared off by the force of the collision.
According to officials, the bus driver reportedly stated that the steering wheel got stuck, and authorities are verifying this claim.
Preliminary assessment suggested that the bus moved into the opposite lane before the crash.
Meanwhile, the CM held a teleconference with senior officials and ministers, directing them to extend the best possible medical care to the injured and announced adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.
Ordering an investigation into the accident, Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.