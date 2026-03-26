13 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus-Tipper Collision Sparks Fire in Andhra’s Markapuram

Rescue operation underway after a private bus caught fire, in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured in the incident Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a private bus caught fire, in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured in the incident Photo: PTI