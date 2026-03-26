13 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus-Tipper Collision Sparks Fire in Andhra’s Markapuram

Private bus bursts into flames after hitting tipper’s diesel tank; probe ordered as CM, President and PM express grief

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
13 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus-Tipper Collision Sparks Fire in Andhra Pradesh
Rescue operation underway after a private bus caught fire, in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured in the incident Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A private bus travelling from Telangana to Nellore collided with a tipper near Rayavaram, triggering a fire that killed 13 and injured 22.

  • Three of the injured remain critical, while officials have set up a control room and launched rescue and relief operations.

  • Preliminary findings suggest the bus veered into the opposite lane; the driver’s claim of steering failure is under verification.

Thirteen people were killed and 22 injured after a private travel bus collided with a tipper and caught fire here in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

While earlier estimates from District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju suggested 14 fatalities, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) later confirmed 13 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district.

“A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 13 lost their lives while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition,” the release said.

New Delhi: Rescue operations underway after a fire broke out in a residential building near Palam Metro station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Seven people, including three children, were killed. - -Source: PTI
Palam Fire Kills 7, Including 3 Children, In Residential Building Blaze

BY PTI

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended her condolences to the families of the victims, while also wishing a quick recovery to those injured.

Related Content
AP Tourism & Rapido Launch India’s First Driver-Cum-Guide Training Program In Vijayawada - null
AP Tourism & Rapido Launch India’s First Driver-Cum-Guide Training Program In Vijayawada
null - null
Ugadi 2026 Pilgrimage Guide: 5 Must-Visit Temples In South India
Enough of 'Laddu Politics': CPI Calls On Andhra Govt To Prioritise Public Health - null
Enough of 'Laddu Politics': CPI Calls On Andhra Govt To Prioritise Public Health
Ceremonial lamp lighting at the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Travel Mart - null
Andhra Pradesh Travel Mart 2026 Begins On A Strong Note
Related Content


"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences over the fatalities and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).


"The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.

The bus struck the tipper's diesel tank, triggering an inferno.

Officials said rescue operations are ongoing while a command and control room has been set up at Markapuram deputy collector’s office to assist families.

The private bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am.

The truck overturned and the front of the bus was completely sheared off by the force of the collision.

Security personnel and locals inspect the damaged premises after a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, in Nagpur district, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. At least 15 persons were killed in the explosion at the SBL Energy Limited facility, according to police. - PTI
Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

BY Outlook News Desk

According to officials, the bus driver reportedly stated that the steering wheel got stuck, and authorities are verifying this claim.

Preliminary assessment suggested that the bus moved into the opposite lane before the crash.

Meanwhile, the CM held a teleconference with senior officials and ministers, directing them to extend the best possible medical care to the injured and announced adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.

Ordering an investigation into the accident, Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

  2. IPL Dispatch: Captains' Meeting Becomes All-Indian Affair; Dhoni's Viral Six Gives CSK Bowler Grief

  3. Harshit Rana Replacement: KKR Name Like-For-Like Seamer In IPL 2026 Squad Update

  4. IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

  5. PSL 2026 Preview: No Spectators, Limited Venues And Rising Concerns As Tournament Returns In Challenging Conditions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  2. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today