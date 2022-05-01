Sunday, May 01, 2022
1,485 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Delhi: Positivity Rate 4.89%

Delhi reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89%.

1,485 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Delhi: Positivity Rate 4.89%
Surge in covid-cases in Delhi PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 01 May 2022 10:51 pm

Delhi reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital to 18,84,560, while the death toll stood at 26,175.

On Saturday, the city recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 5.28 per cent. The national capital logged 1,490 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday and the positivity rate was at 4.62 per cent.

