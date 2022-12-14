Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Next Time, Research More Seriously,' Kashyap Tells Agnihotri

Home National

'Next Time, Research More Seriously,' Kashyap Tells Agnihotri

"Next time, please research a bit more seriously". In response to colleague Vivek Agnihotri's comments about India's changing consumption pattern of films, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap responded with a stinging riposte.

Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:42 pm

"Next time, please research a bit more seriously". That was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's stinging riposte to colleague Vivek Agnihotri's comments on his analysis of the changing consumption pattern of filmgoers in India.

Kashyap, who has been maintaining a low profile on Twitter for the last month, spoke out on Wednesday after "The Kashmir Files" director shared a screenshot of a purported conversation at a roundtable organised by a digital media outlet. 

Agnihotri on Tuesday shared a screenshot on Twitter with the headline, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap". He went on to say, 
"I disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" 

Kashyap responded by saying, "Sir, it's not your mistake. Your research for your films is, in the same manner, you tweet about my conversations. You and your media are the same. No worries, next time please research a bit more seriously." 

According to a video recording of the roundtable conversation organised by The Galatta Plus last week, Kashyap said Marathi cinema suddenly wanted to replicate the monetary success of the 2015 film "Sairat" and it's happening again today. 

"With pan-India what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to do that. But the success will be 5 to 10 per cent. A movie like 'Kantara' and 'Pushpa' gives you the courage to go out and tell your story. 

"But 'KGF 2', whatever big the success, when you try to emulate that and set a project up, that's when it starts heading for a disaster. This is a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. So you have to find films that give you courage," the "Dobaaraa" filmmaker said at the roundtable.

The discussants at the roundtable included Karan Johar, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, and Karthi. 

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Slams Anurag Kashyap For His 'Kantara' Is Destroying Bollywood Remark

Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Is Heading Towards Disaster As It Emulates South Projects

Anurag Kashyap On Going To Rehab, Daughter Facing Rape Threats On Social Media

Tags

National Vivek Agnihotri India Anurag Kashyap The Kashmir Files Galatta Plus Karan Johar Dulquer Salmaan Pooja Hegde Varun Dhawan Karthi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur