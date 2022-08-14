Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Gives Message Of Mutual Brotherhood: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watched the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Sunday and congratulated actor Aamir Khan and his team for it.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 4:25 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday watched Bollywood movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and said it gives a message of mutual brotherhood and not letting seeds of hatred grow in young hearts.

Mann also congratulated actor Aamir Khan and his team for the movie.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', which was released in 1994.

"Today, I got a chance to watch 'Laal Singh Chaddha'…the movie gives a message of maintaining mutual brotherhood and not letting the seeds of hatred grow in tender hearts...congratulations to Aamir and his team," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Related stories

16 New Medical Colleges To Be Set Up In Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

12% GST On Inns Targets Devotion Of Pilgrims Staying At Golden Temple 'Sarais', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann Greenlights Special Drive To Repair 4,465 Km Rural Roads In Punjab

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man, Laal (Khan), as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with several historic events of the country.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Aamir Khan Bollywood Actor Brotherhood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base