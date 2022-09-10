'Jesus Is The Only God': Cong Accuses BJP Of Spreading Mischief Over Rahul Gandhi's Conversation With Christian Priest

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading mischief and alleging that the ruling party has turned more desperate ever since the successful launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Congress was objecting to a tweet put out by BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi's conversation with a Christian priest about Jesus being God.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said BJP's "hate factory" is sharing tweets about Gandhi which has no relation to the audio.

"An atrocious tweet from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response," Ramesh tweeted.

भाजपा की हेट फैक्ट्री एक घटिया ट्वीट वायरल करने का प्रयास कर रही है। ऑडियो में जो कुछ भी रिकॉर्ड किया गया है, उससे इसका कोई संबंध नहीं है। यह भाजपा का विशिष्ट तुच्छ तरीका है। #BharatJodoYatra के सफल शुरुआत और लोगों द्वारा मिल रहे समर्थन को देखकर ये हताश हो गए हैं। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

"People who were responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and the murders of people like Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are raising questions! What a morbid joke! Such attempts to damage the spirit of #BharatJodoYatra will fail miserably," he said in another tweet.

जो लोग महात्मा गांधी की हत्या के लिए ज़िम्मेदार हैं। जिन लोगों ने नरेंद्र दाभोलकर, गोविंद पानसरे, गौरी लंकेश और एमएम कलबुर्गी जैसे लोगों की हत्या की, वो आज सवाल उठा रहे हैं। कैसा विकृत मज़ाक है! #BharatJodoYatra की भावना को ठेस पहुँचाने के ऐसे सभी प्रयास बुरी तरह विफल होंगे! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while sharing the video of Gandhi with a priest, said, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)'."

George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) “



This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said

“I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.”



Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons? pic.twitter.com/QECJr9ibwb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 10, 2022

"This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us'. Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons," Poonawalla tweeted.

Gandhi is undertaking the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

(With PTI Inputs)