Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Jesus Is The Only God': Cong Accuses BJP Of Spreading Mischief Over Rahul Gandhi's Conversation With Christian Priest

The Congress was objecting to a tweet put out by BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi's conversation with a Christian priest about Jesus being God.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 1:51 pm

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading mischief and alleging that the ruling party has turned more desperate ever since the successful launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Congress was objecting to a tweet put out by BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi's conversation with a Christian priest about Jesus being God.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said BJP's "hate factory" is sharing tweets about Gandhi which has no relation to the audio.

"An atrocious tweet from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response," Ramesh tweeted.

"People who were responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and the murders of people like Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are raising questions! What a morbid joke! Such attempts to damage the spirit of #BharatJodoYatra will fail miserably," he said in another tweet.

 BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while sharing the video of Gandhi with a priest, said, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)'."

"This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us'. Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons," Poonawalla tweeted.

Gandhi is undertaking the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years. 

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra Will Help In Forging Opposition Unity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra Aimed At Undoing Damage Done By BJP-RSS: Rahul

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress BJP Rahul Gandhi Christian Priest Jairam Ramesh Twitter Bharat Jodo Yatra
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story