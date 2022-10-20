Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'India Will Not Be Dictated By Anyone': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur On Pakistan's Participation In World Cup 2023

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue. It prompted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to say that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed concerns over India touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed concerns over India touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 5:26 pm

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players' security is an important matter. Thakur though is expecting that the Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup 2023, saying "all are welcome".

Thakur though is expecting that the Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year, saying "all are welcome".

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Tuesday said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

It prompted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to say that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated to (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Shah's statement.

Thakur spoke after it was announced that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

Asked about the Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter," Thakur said.

It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan, of late, but Thakur deflected the question.

Related stories

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Begins New Innings In NFT World

'India Pakistan Not Equal'

There are currently no bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan. They only play each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups. 

Tags

National Indians Pakistan National Cricket Team Indian Cricket Cricket Cricket World Cup History Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Anurag Thakur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case