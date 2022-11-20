‘Aligned With Mahatma Gandhi’s India, Proud Of Our Country’: Farooq Abdullah

Criticising attempts of polarization for vote bank politics, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday launched a veiled attack on the BJP and said he is not a traitor but a true nationalist who is ready to render any sacrifice for the country.

The former chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India which needs to be saved to safeguard the country as he questioned the centre’s August 2019 decision of revoking Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two union territories.

“We did not shake hands with Pakistan or raise slogans in its praise. We aligned with Mahatma Gandhi’s India and are proud of India being our home. The enemies within our country tried to weaken us by spreading falsehood because it was the National Conference which played a pivotal role in the accession of J&K with India,” Abdullah claimed addressing a rally in Samba district.

He said the conspiracies against National Conference is still continuing but “I want to make it clear that we have made numerous sacrifices for the country as we lost thousands of workers and ministers (in terror attacks).

“We have to fight them with determination and negate their propaganda. We are not traitors as we have made numerous sacrifices for this country. I will render any sacrifice for my country till my last breath,” he said.

He said those who are dubbing them as traitors despite sacrificing everything for the country are standing with those who were earlier standing by Pakistan.

“The thieves who were supported by Pakistan have switched sides and they (government) are holding their hands to move around. This is their condition,” Abdullah said without naming separatist-turned-mainstream politicians who are accused of being close to the BJP.

Slamming the Centre, Abdullah questioned the futility of the August 2019 decision and claimed even the people in Ladakh are not happy over the development.

“Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its people. When Article 370 was revoked, they said it was meant to dismantle terrorism and separatism...National Conference fought terrorism when it formed the government in 1996 and our workers and leaders were killed (by terrorists) because we were standing with India. They (BJP and Congress) were nowhere at that time,” he said.

They claimed that terrorism and separatism have finished with the abrogation of Article 370. “If it is true, why Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing the valley afresh and cannot stay there. During my rule, I did not have so much army, CRPF, BSF and Central Industrial Security Force. They are everywhere and still there is a danger.”

Alleging growing unemployment and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, he said "people from outside have taken over land in Kathua and Samba is their next target."

“You (people in Jammu) were of the opinion that Article 370 is beneficial for Kashmir but now you understand the reality. My government provided employment to 2.50 lakh youth but all their promises have proved hoax,” he claimed.

Abdullah said dividing J&K has not made the country strong but unity among the people will help it to grow and become a powerful nation.

“If you want to save the country, remember that Jammu and Kashmir is its crown. You have to first save J&K and its people,” he said.

Appealing to the people to maintain communal harmony, the National Conference leader said he wished for an India where there is no place for hatred and falsehood, respect for each other, no adulteration in food items and medicines.

He also asked youth to learn their religion as no religion teaches hatred, respect elders and hold truth firmly for success in life.

Referring to certain recent incidents including rape and murder of young girls in different states and garlanding of those accused of gang rape to garner votes, he said he feels shame that such things are happening in the country.

