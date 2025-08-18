From Tradition Counseling To AI: The Changing Face Of Mental Health

The Mental Healthcare Act (MHCA) was notified in 2018. The Act places a clear responsibility on the state to establish and maintain an adequate range of services to meet the needs of persons with mental illness. It affirms that individuals with mental illness must receive the same standard of care as those with physical illnesses. However, psychiatrist and senior professor at NIMHANS, Sanjeev Jain, said that the Act is predominantly preoccupied with admissions to mental hospitals, not outpatients. “The Act is basically an executive order. It just puts in safeguards about admission and advance directives. It suggests that counselling services be widely available, but because of the onerous bureaucracy that has been put in, hospitals are quite reluctant,” said Jain. He also mentioned that the Act is completely silent about who qualifies for insurance and who does not.