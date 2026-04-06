Excavation of Archaeological Sites Threatens To Derail Livelihoods In J&K

In Baramulla, the old temple of Shailputri that lies on the banks of the Jhelum River and which is over 1000 years old, is among several religious sites which are being reconstructed. The spring of the temple has dried up, and in its place, loose mounds of soil exist, while the old structure has been demolished to make way for a new one. The priest of the temple, Raman Kumar, says that it was being renovated by the government, and work has started recently. The idol of the goddess has now been shifted to a newly constructed small room, which has been festooned, and the few police personnel have been deployed there for security. There are not many who come for prayers at the place due to the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Baramulla town. “This is a very sacred place to us, and its renovation was required, and we feel thankful to the government for doing that,” says Kumar. A signboard depicting the information about the site says that Shailputri is one of the many names of goddess Parvati .