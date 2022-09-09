Friday, Sep 09, 2022
SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: Dress Rehearsal For Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have won their last three matches against Pakistan in T20Is. Follow PAK vs SL here.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaks to the players ahead of the Sri Lanka tie. Follow SL vs PAK live.

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:51 pm

Pakistan are facing Sri Lanka in the last Super Four encounter on Friday –a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the big final on Sunday in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka and Pakistan started their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns on losing notes – Sri Lanka getting hammered by Afghanistan, and Pakistan conceding to India. But both the sides have since won three matches each -- including Super Four victories over Afghanistan and India -- to make the final. The match on Friday in Dubai will also give chances to both captains Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka to mends the areas ahead of the mega clash. Follow PAK vs SL live here.

  • 09 Sep 2022 / 5:51 PM

    PCB Rehires Hayden

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired Australian batting great Matthew Hayden as team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup 2022 in Australia. Hayden had done a stint with the Pakistan team during last year’s World T20 Cup in UAE and saw Pakistan being beaten by Australia in the semifinals. The PCB said that Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15.

  • 09 Sep 2022 / 5:33 PM

    Doubts Over Shadab Khan

    Shadab Khan underwent medical attention while batting against Afghanistan in their previous encounter. Although the extent of his injury is unknown, Pakistan might opt to rest the all-rounder on Friday so as to keep him fresh for Sunday’s final. If Shadab misses out today, Usman Qadir might replace him.

  • 09 Sep 2022 / 5:33 PM

    Head-To-Head

    Pakistan have met Sri Lanka 22 times in T20Is with the former enjoying a 13-8 head-to-head record. But Sri Lanka have won the last three matches against Pakistan.

  • 09 Sep 2022 / 5:33 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have been the chase masters in the tournament and if they manage to win the toss, Pakistan are likely to bat first.

Sports Cricket Live Blog Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Naseem Shah Mohammed Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksha Kusal Mendis Wanindu Hasaranga Pathum Nissanka
