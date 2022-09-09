SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: Dress Rehearsal For Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have won their last three matches against Pakistan in T20Is. Follow PAK vs SL here.
There are quite a few landmark judgments which, while not resulting in the expected social transformation, have made a beginning simply by acknowledging the wrong
The latest Outlook edition titled Women-in-law takes stock of significant rulings and legislations in recent times that specifically deal with women’s rights in the country.
Progressive verdicts by courts help the cause of gender justice. But a lot remains to be done. Despite laws like protection of women from domestic violence act, 2005, Indian women continue to suffer violence in a patriarchal society, claim activists and experts
Why does our legal morality treat marriage between two people as some social welfare institution in whose continuance society at large has a stake?
Despite there being a multitude of alimony and maintenance laws, women are left empty-handed and struggle to make ends meet after a bad marriage, as experts feel that these laws do not give any cover for the women
Pakistan are facing Sri Lanka in the last Super Four encounter on Friday –a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the big final on Sunday in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka and Pakistan started their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns on losing notes – Sri Lanka getting hammered by Afghanistan, and Pakistan conceding to India. But both the sides have since won three matches each -- including Super Four victories over Afghanistan and India -- to make the final. The match on Friday in Dubai will also give chances to both captains Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka to mends the areas ahead of the mega clash. Follow PAK vs SL live here.
Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired Australian batting great Matthew Hayden as team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup 2022 in Australia. Hayden had done a stint with the Pakistan team during last year’s World T20 Cup in UAE and saw Pakistan being beaten by Australia in the semifinals. The PCB said that Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15.
Shadab Khan underwent medical attention while batting against Afghanistan in their previous encounter. Although the extent of his injury is unknown, Pakistan might opt to rest the all-rounder on Friday so as to keep him fresh for Sunday’s final. If Shadab misses out today, Usman Qadir might replace him.
Pakistan have met Sri Lanka 22 times in T20Is with the former enjoying a 13-8 head-to-head record. But Sri Lanka have won the last three matches against Pakistan.
Hello and welcome to the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have been the chase masters in the tournament and if they manage to win the toss, Pakistan are likely to bat first.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans