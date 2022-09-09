SL Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: Dress Rehearsal For Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Despite there being a multitude of alimony and maintenance laws, women are left empty-handed and struggle to make ends meet after a bad marriage, as experts feel that these laws do not give any cover for the women

Why does our legal morality treat marriage between two people as some social welfare institution in whose continuance society at large has a stake?

Progressive verdicts by courts help the cause of gender justice. But a lot remains to be done. Despite laws like protection of women from domestic violence act, 2005, Indian women continue to suffer violence in a patriarchal society, claim activists and experts

The latest Outlook edition titled Women-in-law takes stock of significant rulings and legislations in recent times that specifically deal with women’s rights in the country.

There are quite a few landmark judgments which, while not resulting in the expected social transformation, have made a beginning simply by acknowledging the wrong

Pakistan are facing Sri Lanka in the last Super Four encounter on Friday –a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the big final on Sunday in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka and Pakistan started their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns on losing notes – Sri Lanka getting hammered by Afghanistan, and Pakistan conceding to India. But both the sides have since won three matches each -- including Super Four victories over Afghanistan and India -- to make the final. The match on Friday in Dubai will also give chances to both captains Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka to mends the areas ahead of the mega clash. Follow PAK vs SL live here.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News