Where Is MH370? Australian Researcher Claims To Have Found The 'Perfect Hiding Place'

Researcher Vincent Lyne believes that one of the greatest aviation mysteries has been comprehensively solved in science.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from the radar in March 2014
Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from the radar in March 2014 | Photo: Representative/ Wikimedia Commons
An Australian scientist has claimed that he has found that "perfect hiding place" for the missing Malaysian airlines aircraft MH370.

The Boeing 777 flight -- with 239 people on board -- completely vanished from the radar after taking off at around 12:41 am from Kuala Lumpur in March 2014. This year marked 10 years since the disappearance of MH370.

Tasmanian researcher Vincent Lyne believes that one of the greatest aviation mysteries has been comprehensively solved in science, with the acceptance of his 2021 research paper into the Journal of Navigation.

Sharing information on his paper on LinkedIn, Lyne claimed that the disappearance was a deliberately planned crash.

"This work changes the narrative of MH370's disappearance from one of no-blame, fuel starvation at the 7th arc, high-speed dive, to a mastermind pilot almost executing an incredible perfect-disappearance in the Southern Indian Ocean," Lyne wrote.

He further said, "In fact, it would have worked were it not for MH370 ploughing its right wing through a wave, and the discovery of the regular interrogation satellite communications by Inmarsat -- a brilliant discovery also announced in the Journal of Navigation."

Lyne, works at the Tasmania Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, referred to Captain Sully's "controlled ditching" on the Hudson River for a bird-struck US Airways Flight 1549 on January 15, 2009 and said that damage to MH370's wings, flap and flaperon were similar to those.

"This justifies beyond doubt the original claim, based on brilliant, skilled, and very careful debris-damage analyses, by decorated ex-Chief Canadian Air-crash Investigator Larry Vance, that MH370 had fuel and running engines when it underwent a masterful "controlled ditching" and not a high-speed fuel-starved crash," Lyne wrote.

The researcher said that the MH370 "is where the longitude of Penang airport (the runway no less) intersects the Pilot-in-Command home simulator track discovered and discarded by the FBI and officials as 'irrelevant'".

"That pre-meditated iconic location harbors a very deep 6000 m hole at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge within a very rugged and dangerous ocean environment renowned for its wild fisheries and new deep-water species. With narrow steep sides, surrounded by a massive ridges and other deep holes, it is filled with fine sediments -- a perfect "hiding" place," Lyne said.

He urged authorities to verify this location as a "high priority", adding that "Whether it will be searched or not is up to officials and search companies, but as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies. In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science."

Notably, Lyne's claims comes months after a US-based deep sea exploration company said that it had the capability to conduct the most exhaustive search till date to find the missing aircraft.

