Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For They Are Fought

I dreaded bumping into Rajani Thiranagama. She lived in Jaffna and was the head of Jaffna University’s anatomy department. The university was a stronghold of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and spokespersons of the Tigers would often meet visiting journalists in the university complex. As a correspondent for The Times of India based in Colombo, I would often travel to Jaffna to report on how the fragile peace announced after the India-Sri Lanka accord was holding out. Each time our paths crossed Thiranagama would loudly berate me. She would vent her anger and frustration at India signing the agreement on me. I kept telling her I am a journalist and not a Government of India representative. But that did not deter her. Her voice was like shattered glass. She was a passionate supporter of the LTTE and its supremo V Prabhakaran. She considered the LTTE chief as a demigod and she defended his every move. Her sister was a LTTE woman cadet and had been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities. It was through her sister that Thiranagama got close to the LTTE leadership.