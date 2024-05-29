International

Venezuela Revokes Invitation For EU Mission To Observe Presidential Election In July

The head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, cited economic sanctions imposed by the bloc as the reason for withdrawing the invitation.

AP
Head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso | Photo: AP
info_icon

Venezuela's election authorities on Tuesday revoked an invitation to a European Union mission to observe the country's upcoming presidential election, in which President Nicolás Maduro is seeking reelection.

The head of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, cited economic sanctions imposed by the bloc as the reason for withdrawing the invitation. The EU had not yet accepted the invite that was extended earlier this year.

Amoroso said Tuesday's decision is intended to show that EU representatives “are not welcome to come here to our country while the genocidal sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and especially its government, are maintained”.

The bloc, however, only maintains sanctions against more than 50 Venezuelans accused of acts of repression or efforts to undermine democracy, but not against the government as a whole.

The announcement came two weeks after the EU temporarily lifted sanctions against four officials linked to the electoral body, including Amoroso, in recognition of the steps taken ahead of the election. But the relief was vehemently rejected by Venezuela's government and Amoroso, who argued it was selective and insufficient.

The electoral body earlier this year set the presidential election for July 28 and extended invitations to various organisations to observe the contest.

The government of Maduro last year entered into an agreement with the US-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition to work toward improving conditions for a free and fair election, including by allowing the presence of international observers.

But the government has tested the limits of the agreement since it was signed, by, among other actions, blocking the candidacy of the president's chief opponent, María Corina Machado.

