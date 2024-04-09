When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!

If you've been bitten by the eclipse-chasing bug, it's never too early to plan ahead. So, when is the next solar eclipse after 2024?
The next total solar eclipse is scheduled for 2026, primarily passing over the Arctic Ocean. There will be some visibility in Greenland, Iceland, Portugal, and northern Spain. Following that, in 2027, a total solar eclipse will be observable in Spain and parts of northern Africa.
For North America, the next total solar eclipse will be in 2033, visible only over Alaska. Then, in 2044, a total solar eclipse will traverse Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, portions of Canada, and Greenland.
Looking further ahead, the next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse across the continental U.S. will take place in 2045. Its path of totality will stretch through California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
When was the last solar eclipse?
The most recent total solar eclipse in the United States occurred on August 21, 2017. In October of the same year, skywatchers were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, characterized by the moon partially covering the sun, resulting in a halo effect.