Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Updates: Where, When, And How To Safely View This Celestial Spectacle

In comparison to the 2017 total solar eclipse, when the moon was farther from Earth, resulting in a narrower path of totality spanning approximately 62 to 71 miles (100 to 114 kilometers), the 2024 event will benefit from the moon's closer proximity to our planet. Consequently, the path of its shadow across North America is projected to expand to approximately 108 to 122 miles (174 to 196 kilometers) in width.