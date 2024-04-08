Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Updates: Where, When, And How To Safely View This Celestial Spectacle

Study Eclipse With NASA Through Sound And Feeling
The NASA-funded Eclipse Soundscapes Project invites you to become a citizen scientist, capturing this extraordinary event and unlocking the secrets of how nature reacts to the celestial curtain fall.
While eclipses typically captivate with their visual spectacle, the Eclipse Soundscapes Project goes beyond the extraordinary sights. "We want to show that eclipses can be studied through sound, feeling, and other forms of observation," explains Kelsey Perrett, project communications coordinator. This multisensory approach promises a deeper understanding of how ecosystems respond to this dramatic celestial event.
Watch Out For Animal Behavior During The Eclipse
According to experts, animals might display different reactions during the eclipse, such as making more sounds or altering their activity levels. Dr. Rena Carlson from the American Veterinary Medical Association believes that pets might be more influenced by their owners' reactions rather than the eclipse itself. It is stressed that documenting observations is crucial.
What Sets Apart the 2024 Solar Eclipse in the USA from the 2017 Event?
The 2024 eclipse is anticipated to be longer and more visible to a larger audience due to the widening path of totality, where observers witness the moon's shadow completely obscuring the sun.
In comparison to the 2017 total solar eclipse, when the moon was farther from Earth, resulting in a narrower path of totality spanning approximately 62 to 71 miles (100 to 114 kilometers), the 2024 event will benefit from the moon's closer proximity to our planet. Consequently, the path of its shadow across North America is projected to expand to approximately 108 to 122 miles (174 to 196 kilometers) in width.
Solar Eclipse 2024 Warnings
In a statement released in late March, the American Astronomical Society has issued a warning regarding the proliferation of counterfeit and fake eclipse glasses in the market.
The AAS emphasizes the dangers of using these fake glasses, or worse, not using any eye protection at all, during the eclipse. Overexposure to sunlight "can cause severe eye injury, ranging from temporarily impaired vision to permanent blindness," the AAS cautioned. They advise purchasing glasses from reputable vendors and conducting thorough testing before the eclipse event.
Why Are Red And Green The Best Colours To Wear During Total Solar Eclipse?
During a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens significantly as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out most of the sunlight. The phenomenon creates a unique lighting environment where the colors in the sky can change dramatically.
List Of Notable Total Solar Eclipses In The US Since 1778
Total solar eclipses, a spectacle of cosmic alignment, are infrequent occurrences and are not commonly visible in the United States. The last such event in the country transpired in 2017, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next opportunity, which won't arise until 2044.
The upcoming eclipse carries historical significance, continuing a tradition of awe-inspiring celestial events observed throughout American history.
Google Doodles Celestial Spectacle
Google joined in the anticipation surrounding the eclipse by introducing an interactive animation, providing users with the opportunity to engage with the phenomenon conveniently. When users search for information about the eclipse on Google, they will encounter a dynamic graphic overlay.
Where, When, And How Can You Watch It?
The total solar eclipse will be observable in select regions of Mexico, Canada, and over 10 US states, while a partial solar eclipse in the shape of a crescent is forecasted to be visible in 49 states, subject to weather conditions.
The eclipse will commence over the South Pacific Ocean before traversing North America. The initial point of totality along the path will be on Mexico's Pacific coast, projected to occur at 11:07 a.m. PT (2:07 p.m. ET).
Continuing its trajectory, the eclipse will pass through several US states including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. It will then extend over southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia in Canada, concluding on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland at 5:16 p.m. (3:46 p.m. ET).