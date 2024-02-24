Join NASA's Citizen Science Symphony As The Eclipse Silences World

Millions in the Path of Totality

The upcoming eclipse presents a unique opportunity for citizen science on a grand scale. Over 30 million people reside within the path of totality, the narrow band where the sun will be completely obscured. This vast population can contribute in several ways:

Data Collectors: Armed with low-cost AudioMoth devices, these citizen scientists will capture the sounds of animals, birds, and insects – particularly crickets. Researchers are particularly interested in how nocturnal and diurnal creatures adjust their vocalizations during the eclipse. Imagine capturing the eerie silence of crickets as the day turns to dusk, or the confused chirping of birds unsure of whether to call it night.

Observers: Even without specialized equipment, anyone can participate. Simply record your multisensory observations – sights, sounds, and even the strange calmness that descends during totality – and submit them to the project website. Your observations, from the sudden stillness of leaves to the hushed murmurs of wildlife, can paint a vivid picture of nature's response.

Data Analysts: Once the data is collected, a crucial role emerges for those willing to analyze the audio recordings. Using advanced software, you can help extract valuable insights, uncovering hidden patterns in the sounds of the eclipse. Imagine discovering how different species react, revealing the diverse ways nature interprets this celestial phenomenon.

Apprentices: For those new to eclipses, online learning resources are available to delve deeper into the science behind these celestial events. Learn about the mechanics of the eclipse, its historical significance, and the fascinating world of citizen science.