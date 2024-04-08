United States

Forget Fancy Glasses; Here's What Your Pet REALLY Needs For The Solar Eclipse

Pet owners are required to be more careful during the total solar eclipse. Experts warn that their furry friends may react adversely during the rare event.

Advertisement

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024, has astronomy enthusiasts across the United States buzzing with excitement. But for pet owners in the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, ensuring their furry companions' safety becomes an important consideration.

While the sight of the moon completely blocking the sun is a awe-inspiring phenomenon for humans, it's important to remember our pets may react differently. Unlike us, they lack the understanding of the celestial mechanics at play, and the sudden change in light can potentially cause anxiety or confusion.

Representative image - Pinterest
Watch Out For Animal Behavior During Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse, Scientists Urge Citizen Scientists To Join

BY Harshita Das

Advertisement

Here's a comprehensive guide for pet owners to navigate the eclipse and keep their animals safe:

Prioritize Indoor Comfort: Experts from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommend keeping pets indoors during the eclipse. This minimizes the risk of them being startled by the unusual lighting or attempting to look directly at the sun (which, thankfully, is unlikely due to their natural instincts). Create a familiar and calming environment by drawing curtains or blinds to manage the light changes.

How Is 2024 Solar Eclipse Different From 2017 In USA - Ted S. Warren/AP
How Is The 2024 Solar Eclipse Different From The One In 2017 In USA

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Maintain a Calm Demeanor: Remember, your pet picks up on your cues. If you appear overly excited or stressed about the eclipse, it can translate to your furry friend. Maintain a calm and reassuring presence throughout the event.

Advertisement

Monitor Behavior: While the eclipse itself is unlikely to cause harm, be mindful of your pet's behavior during the light changes. Unusual pacing, whining, or hiding could indicate anxiety. If you suspect any signs of distress, consult your veterinarian immediately.

Stunning Green 'Devil Comet' Likely To Photobomb During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8th - Dragon Claws/File
Stunning Green 'Devil Comet' Likely To Appear During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8th

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Skip Crowded Viewing Areas: The excitement surrounding the eclipse often leads to crowded viewing areas. These bustling environments, filled with unfamiliar people and loud noises, can be highly stressful for pets. Opt to keep your furry friend at home in their comfortable and familiar surroundings.

Plan for a Longer Event: The 2024 solar eclipse is estimated to last for over four minutes, significantly longer than the 2.5-minute eclipse witnessed in the US in 2017. Prepare for a slightly extended period of potential anxiety in your pet and ensure they have access to fresh water and a comfortable space to relax.

Total Solar Eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024. - AP
Must Visit These Top Texas Festivals To Witness The Breathtaking Total Solar Eclipse 2024!

BY Harshita Das

Consider Alternative Entertainment: To distract your pet from the unusual lighting, provide them with engaging activities during the eclipse. Offer them a new chew toy, play some calming music, or engage them in a short training session to keep their minds occupied.

A little preparation goes a long way. By following these simple tips, pet owners can ensure their furry companions experience the eclipse with minimal stress and enjoy the unique celestial event from the comfort of their own homes.

The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. - AP
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Where to Witness The Celestial Spectacle And Will It Be Visible From India?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Moves EC Against PM Modi; Former Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP To Join Cong
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused