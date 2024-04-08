‘I Didn’t Think It’d Be Empty’: Texas Hill Country More Quiet Than Expected Ahead Of Total Solar Eclipse

Despite earlier predictions of a massive influx of visitors flocking to the Texas Hill Country for the much-anticipated eclipse this weekend, the reality in Fredericksburg turned out to be far from the expected surge in crowds.
Local businesses and eclipse enthusiasts alike expressed surprise and disappointment as the streets of Fredericksburg remained relatively quiet on Sunday, with foot traffic comparable to a typical weekend rather than the expected surge in visitors.
Shana Menzies, owner of the Mac n’ Wagon food truck, noted, "We had more foot traffic today than we did yesterday. But it’s just not anything other than a normal weekend basically for Fredericksburg, Texas." She attributed the lower turnout to concerns about the weather, including cloudiness and rain expectations, prompting some potential visitors to opt for other states.
Visitors who did make the trip to Fredericksburg were taken aback by the sparse crowds, with expectations falling far short of earlier projections. Jean Bentley from Salt Lake City, Utah, remarked, "They told us it was going to go from 10,000 population to 110,000 population."
Pam from Parker, Colorado, who arrived with her husband Breck, expressed similar surprise. "We got our groceries outside of Austin because we thought it would be packed," she said, clad in printed t-shirts celebrating the eclipse over Fredericksburg. Breck even purchased a new cowboy hat for the occasion.
Despite preparations such as selling eclipse glasses and limited promotional signage, the anticipated influx of eclipse-goers failed to materialise. Dave Frantes, visiting from Minnesota for his third eclipse, shared his astonishment. "I didn’t think it’d be empty," he said.
Nevertheless, enthusiasts like Frantes remain undeterred in their excitement for the celestial event. "This will be without question the most extraordinary natural phenomenon you will ever see in your lifetime. And I give you a 100% rock solid guarantee of that," he declared, despite the unexpected turnout in Fredericksburg.