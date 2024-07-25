United States

Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel

As per the latest reports, while testifying before the US House Judiciary Committee, the FBI director stated that he was not sure if a bullet grazed Trump or shrapnel from the shots fired.

Donald Trump Surivives Assassination Attempt
As the investigation over Donald Trump's assassination attempt continues, FBI Director Christopher Wray is now doubtful of the fact that the former president was shot by a bullet.

Former President Trump took to Truth Social and claimed that a bullet that grazed his upper right ear on July 13. Days after at the RNC, Trump was spotted wearing bandages on his ear. In show of support, many Republican supporters also wore bandgaes on their ears.

"With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether it was a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray was quoted as saying by a report by Daily Mail UK.

The FBI Director divulged new details regarding the assassination attempt on the presidential candidate.

Donald Trump Recalls 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else," Director Wray added.

These revelations were made while discussing the security lapses which led to the assassination attempt of Trump by 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

These details and the FBI Director's doubts come days after the Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned from her post following backlash over the service;s failure to prevent the assassination attempt on Trump's life.

Kimberly Cheatle at the House Oversight Committee for the hearing
'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

During his testimonial, the FBI Director stated that the shooter fired around eight shots before he was killed by snipers. Director Wray added that Crook's gun - An AR-15 Rifle - had a collapsible stock, which made it easy to hide the firearm.

Wray also revealed that Crooks internet searches revealed plans to shoot Trump as he had searched questions such as 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?', in reference to President John F Kennedy's assassination in 1963.

