'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid

In an email sent to the staff on Tuesday, she said, "I take full responsibility for the security lapse."

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during the Trump assassination hearing. |
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during the Trump assassination hearing. | Photo: AP
Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday resigned as the Director of the Secret Service amid massive backlash over the security lapses that led to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

Cheatle's resignation follows the massive outcry over the agency's failure to protect the former President during the assassination attempt at the Pennsylvania campaign.

Cheatle, who has been serving as the Secret Service director since August 2022, was being asked to resign amid the agency's lapse in protecting the Republican presidential candidate.

Calls for several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to Trump at an outdoor campaign rally.

Earlier in the day, at the House Oversight Committee hearing, Kimberly Cheatle agreed that it was a "colossal failure" on the Secret Service's part, adding that it was a tragedy that could have been prevented.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace blasted Cheatle and said that she was being "dishonest" and that her statements was "bulls***".

At the Trump rally shooting hearing, lawmakers of both major political parties had demanded that Cheatle resign from the post of Secret Service's Director over the security failures that let a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

  'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
  'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
