'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant

Alexis Smith, crowned Miss Kansas 2024 on June 8, has used her platform to address a deeply personal issue. In her final interview during the pageant, Smith shared her experience with domestic violence, a moment she later highlighted in a social media post.
In the clip shared on her social media, Smith responded to a question about her vision as the next Miss Kansas. She revealed that her abuser was in the audience. “My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships,” she said. “Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today.”
Despite the painful situation, Smith remained determined. “But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic violence-free life,” she added.
In the caption of her social media post, Smith reflected on her experience. She wrote, “My Miss Kansas journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening.”
Smith expressed her commitment to using her “story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms” and to advocate for others. She concluded, “I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”
The post received widespread support. Commenters praised Smith for her bravery and shared their own experiences with domestic violence. One comment read, “WHAT A WOMAN. This is absolutely incredible. From one survivor to another, I am SO SO proud of you for reclaiming this moment for yourself. You will do amazing things.”
Another commenter noted Smith’s “strength and resiliency,” saying, “You are truly a queen from the inside out, and I thank you for being a beautiful role model to so many.”
Smith’s openness has inspired others to speak out and take action. A commenter described as a victim of domestic violence wrote, “I plan on helping women like us as well.”
In a July 18 interview with KSNW, an NBC affiliate in Wichita, Smith reiterated her commitment to advocating for healthy relationships. She shared that “every single woman” in her family had been impacted by domestic violence. Smith expressed excitement about the opportunity to make a large-scale impact and to use her experience to inspire others.