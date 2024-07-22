United States

'Very Emotional Because..': Miss Kansas 2024 Opens Up About Abuser Being In The Audience During Beauty Pageant

Newly crowned Miss Kansas 2024, Alexis Smith, revealed in her pageant interview that her alleged abuser was present in the audience during the ceremony.

Alexis Smith
Commenters praised Smith for her bravery and shared their own experiences with domestic violence. Photo: X
info_icon

Alexis Smith, crowned Miss Kansas 2024 on June 8, has used her platform to address a deeply personal issue. In her final interview during the pageant, Smith shared her experience with domestic violence, a moment she later highlighted in a social media post.

In the clip shared on her social media, Smith responded to a question about her vision as the next Miss Kansas. She revealed that her abuser was in the audience. “My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships,” she said. “Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today.”

Despite the painful situation, Smith remained determined. “But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic violence-free life,” she added.

In the caption of her social media post, Smith reflected on her experience. She wrote, “My Miss Kansas journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening.”

Smith expressed her commitment to using her “story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms” and to advocate for others. She concluded, “I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”

The post received widespread support. Commenters praised Smith for her bravery and shared their own experiences with domestic violence. One comment read, “WHAT A WOMAN. This is absolutely incredible. From one survivor to another, I am SO SO proud of you for reclaiming this moment for yourself. You will do amazing things.”

Another commenter noted Smith’s “strength and resiliency,” saying, “You are truly a queen from the inside out, and I thank you for being a beautiful role model to so many.”

Smith’s openness has inspired others to speak out and take action. A commenter described as a victim of domestic violence wrote, “I plan on helping women like us as well.”

In a July 18 interview with KSNW, an NBC affiliate in Wichita, Smith reiterated her commitment to advocating for healthy relationships. She shared that “every single woman” in her family had been impacted by domestic violence. Smith expressed excitement about the opportunity to make a large-scale impact and to use her experience to inspire others.

File photo - null
Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  5. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  2. Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines
  3. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  4. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
  5. Airbus Shortlists 8 Sites For H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In India
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce With Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  2. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  3. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  5. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
US News
  1. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  2. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  3. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  4. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  5. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
World News
  1. Imran Khan Says 'Caged Like A Terrorist In 7x8 Ft Cell; Pak Govt Says He Enjoys ‘Presidential Suites’
  2. Bangladesh Students Call Off Protest For 48 Hours Due To High Death Toll, Bloodshed: Report
  3. Elon Musk Shares AI Video Featuring Political Leaders, Tech Giants As Runway Models
  4. Why Joe Biden Suddenly Decided To Drop Out? | Debate, Pressure, Medical Issues - Know Everything That Shaped Biden’s Decision
  5. Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Indian Cricket Team Departs For Sri Lanka For ODI, T20I Series
  5. India News LIVE: IIT Delhi Asked To Look Into NEET UG Row; Bangladesh Students Call Off Protests For 48 Hours
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today