United States

Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris carried out the last phase of the election campaigning amid the tight race to the White House

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
us elections 2024 trump harris
Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Photo: AP
info_icon

With the US Presidential Elections just days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris carried out the last phase of the election campaigning.

As both candidates battle it out for votes in the swing states, the polls remain tight between Harris and Trump.

Beyonce, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. - AP Photo
Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?

BY Trisha Majumder

US Elections 2024 | Latest Developments

  • Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York alongside actress and comedian Maya Rudolph who portrayed he Vice President.

  • The SNL show was among the latest celebrity endorsements Harris has received, days after the Avengers cast issued a video endorsement for the VP. Ahead of the SNL cameo, Harris also received support from rock star Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer-songwriter Khalid.

A Fascinating Journey: Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Clarkston, Georgia on October 24, 2024 - Photo: Getty Images
The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections

BY Souzeina Mushtaq

  • Donald Trump on the other hand held a rally in Virginia, which is currently leaning towards the Democrats. This rally would also mark the start of Trump's streak in North Carolina.

  • As per the latest polls by FiveThirtyEight, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading in the national polls by a single-point percentage. Republican candidate and former President Trump trails close behind at 46.9 percent.

  • Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Talking about Trump, Ford said "The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I'm Harrison Ford. I've got one vote - same as anyone else - and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris."

The US Elections 2024 will be held on November 5. Around 244 million Americans are eligible to cast their vote and decide whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will serve as the next President of the United States.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: NZ Script History To Become First Team In 24 Years To Whitewash IND At Home
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma-Led India Lose To New Zealand By 25 Runs, Suffer First-Ever 3-0 Whitewash At Home
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: PAK Announce Playing XI – Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub To Debut; Check Full Lineup
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: India Reach 92/6 At Lunch, Need 55 Runs To Win Mumbai Contest
Football News
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Hoping Konate Avoids Serious Injury After Coming Off At Anfield
  3. Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics
  4. Celtic FC 6-0 Aberdeen FC, Scottish League Cup: Rodgers Delighted As His Side Secures Final Spot
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Over Death Threats To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
  3. 'No Exclusive Friendships For 'Vishwa Mitra' India In Multi-Polar World: S Jaishankar
  4. Madhya Pradesh: CM's Panel Finds 'No Conspiracy' After 10 Elephants Die In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve In 72 Hours
  5. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  3. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  4. Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced
  5. Middle East: Israel Captures Senior Hezbollah Operative; 11 Injured In Tira After Khamenei's Threat
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival