Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections

With the US Presidential Elections just days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris carried out the last phase of the election campaigning.
As both candidates battle it out for votes in the swing states, the polls remain tight between Harris and Trump.
US Elections 2024 | Latest Developments
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York alongside actress and comedian Maya Rudolph who portrayed he Vice President.
The SNL show was among the latest celebrity endorsements Harris has received, days after the Avengers cast issued a video endorsement for the VP. Ahead of the SNL cameo, Harris also received support from rock star Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer-songwriter Khalid.
Donald Trump on the other hand held a rally in Virginia, which is currently leaning towards the Democrats. This rally would also mark the start of Trump's streak in North Carolina.
As per the latest polls by FiveThirtyEight, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading in the national polls by a single-point percentage. Republican candidate and former President Trump trails close behind at 46.9 percent.
Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Talking about Trump, Ford said "The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I'm Harrison Ford. I've got one vote - same as anyone else - and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris."
The US Elections 2024 will be held on November 5. Around 244 million Americans are eligible to cast their vote and decide whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will serve as the next President of the United States.