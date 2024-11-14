Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress

Following Donald Trump's landslide victory in the US presidential elections, the Republicans have also swept the Senate and House elections with a majority. With this major win for the grand old party, Donald Trump and the Republicans now have full control in the US Congress.
In the House of Representatives elections, which were called today, Republicans have won enough seats to control the House and secure their hold on the government.
As called by the Associated Press, the Republicans have won a total of 218 seats, which is also the majority mark in the House. With nine seats yet to be called, the Democrats continue to trail with 208 seats.
The US Senate was also swept by Republicans, who secured a total of 53 seats, securing a majority and defeating the Democrats, who trailed with 47 seats.
The recent losses for the incumbent Democratic party come alongside Kamala Harris' defeat in the presidential elections.
Trump And GOP All Set To Take Over
After Trump secured a second term at the White House, the President-elect has already shared his plans to carry out the largest deportation drive known to America, punish his "enemies", extend tax breaks and much more.
With a Republican majority in the Senate and House, Congress will be on Trump's side and be onboard with the incoming president's policies. The GOP's win in the US Congress also renders the Democrats powerless.
With the Republicans now in control for the next four years, concerns about Project 2025 have also started to rise. Project 2025 is a presidential transition project drafted by over 100 organisations part of the conservative movement in the US.
The project focuses on the following items -
Securing the borders and deporting "illegal aliens"
De-weaponising the Federal government and increasing oversight of the FBI and Department of Justice
Reduce inflation
Improve education by moving funding and control of the system out of "DC bureaucrats" to parents and local governments
Ban "biological males from competing in women' s sports"
While Trump has not directly endorsed Project 2025 during his campaign, many Republicans have expressed their support for the plan which claims to work towards bringing "America back on track".