Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir

Rebel Wilson accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of attempting to block the publication of her memoir, 'Rebel Rising,' in a social media post. The dispute sheds light on a reported rift between the two actors stemming from their collaboration in the 2016 film 'Grimsby.

Rebel Wilson's Memoir Photo: @rebelwilson/ Instagram
Rebel Wilson has claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen is the "massive asshole" trying to block the publication of her memoir, Rebel Rising.

In a story on Instagram dated March 25th, Wilson stated: "I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen."

In earlier statements, Wilson asserted that a person she referred to as a "massive asshole," with whom she had previously worked, had engaged a crisis PR team and began issuing threats after she announced they would be featured in a chapter of her book. “He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book,” she wrote. “But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Ten days ago, Wilson remarked on Instagram, “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no asshole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive asshole and yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy.”

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a representative for Cohen said in a statement on Monday.

Wilson and Baron Cohen co-starred as a married couple in the 2016 film Grimsby (known as The Brothers Grimsby in the US). Wilson has previously shared her encounters while filming the movie, revealing that Baron Cohen urged her to undress completely, and then enlisted a body double when she declined.

Wilson's memoir is set to be released on April 2.

