New Mexico State Police Officer Fatally Shot In Ambush Attack; Suspect Remains At Large

Tragedy struck early Friday morning in New Mexico when a New Mexico State Police officer, Justin Hare, was fatally shot in what authorities described as a "cold-blooded" ambush attack. The assailant, identified as 32-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, remains at large, with an arrest warrant issued for him.
The fatal incident occurred around 5 a.m. local time near Tucumcari in eastern New Mexico when Officer Hare responded to assist a driver with a flat tire on Interstate 40. Smith, the driver of the disabled vehicle, allegedly shot Officer Hare twice and fled the scene in the patrol car, leaving the officer critically injured.
According to Chief Troy Weisler of the New Mexico State Police, Hare offered Smith assistance and even offered him a ride to town before Smith abruptly opened fire on the officer without warning. Smith then drove away in the patrol vehicle, abandoning it shortly afterward.
Another state police officer, dispatched to assist Hare, found the abandoned patrol unit crashed off the side of the road. However, Hare was nowhere to be found at the scene. He was later discovered on the frontage road of Interstate 40 and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
A manhunt was immediately launched for Smith, who is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery. Despite efforts to track him down, authorities lost his trail after some time.
The tragic incident has left the law enforcement community and the family of Officer Hare devastated. Hare, who graduated from police recruit school in 2018, leaves behind his parents, girlfriend, and two young children.
In a related development, the body of Phonesia Machado-Fore, a missing South Carolina paramedic, was discovered, with her car connected to Smith. Authorities are investigating any potential links between the two cases.
As the search for Smith continues, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. Chief Weisler emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that anyone found aiding Smith would face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.
The tragic loss of Officer Hare and the developments in the investigation have sent shockwaves through both New Mexico and South Carolina, with authorities vowing to bring justice to those responsible for these senseless acts of violence.