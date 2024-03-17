Andre Gordon, accused of fatally shooting three individuals in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning, is now in custody, authorities have confirmed.
The 26-year-old suspect is alleged to have committed the killings at two separate residences in Pennsylvania before carjacking a vehicle and fleeing to New Jersey.
Trenton, New Jersey, Police Director Steve Wilson stated, "He’s in custody. No one else was injured," providing assurance regarding Gordon's apprehension. "He was stopped and identified and taken into custody," Wilson added, clarifying that Gordon was apprehended while walking on New York Avenue.
Initially, law enforcement in Trenton believed Gordon was barricaded within a residence, prompting the setup of a perimeter. However, Wilson revealed that the suspect managed to leave the location undetected before the perimeter was fully established.
Advertisement
Mayor Reed Gusciora expressed gratitude following Gordon's arrest, emphasizing that the suspect cooperated with authorities and did not possess any weapons at the time of his apprehension.
While Gordon remains in custody in New Jersey, police are continuing their search for the weapon used in the shootings at both the residence and the carjacked vehicle.
The tragic incident unfolded earlier on Saturday when Gordon allegedly fatally shot his stepmother and sister at their home in Levittown, Pennsylvania. He then proceeded to another residence, where he shot and killed a 25-year-old individual.
Police believe Gordon knew all the victims except for the carjacking victim. Despite initial reports suggesting Gordon had barricaded himself with hostages, authorities successfully evacuated the individuals from the residence without any injuries.
Advertisement
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are actively involved in the investigation, and Governor Josh Shapiro has been briefed on the situation.
Falls Township, where the tragic events occurred, is situated approximately 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia, near the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.