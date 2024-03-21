McDonald's To Become Title Sponsor Of Ligue 1, Replacing Uber Eats

McDonald's is set to take the spotlight in French football as the new title sponsor of Ligue 1 starting from the upcoming season, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced on Thursday.
Replacing Uber Eats, the fast-food giant has secured a deal with the LFP to become the title sponsor for the next three seasons, marking a significant shift in the league's branding and partnership strategy.
Financial terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, but according to L'Equipe newspaper, McDonald's is expected to pay around 30 million euros per season ($33 million). This marks a substantial increase from the approximately 16 million euros ($17.5 million) per season paid by Uber Eats, as reported by the sports outlet.
In a statement, the French league emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This partnership marks the coming together of two major institutions that are deeply rooted in the daily lives and collective imagination of the French people. Through its national network of 1,560 restaurants, McDonald's will enable Ligue 1 to get even closer to its fans across the country.”
Vincent Labrune, president of Ligue 1, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the growing interest in French football. Labrune stated, “At a time when interest in Ligue 1 has never been as strong, with record crowds in the stadiums in particular, welcoming an international brand like McDonald's to the home of French professional football sends out a very strong signal about the appeal of Ligue 1.”
The new partnership signals the end of a four-year collaboration with Uber Eats and is expected to bring a substantial increase in annual revenue for the league.
Both LFP and McDonald's have expressed their commitment to utilizing the partnership to promote social and environmental initiatives, as well as combatting sedentary lifestyles.
Jacques Mignault, president of McDonald’s France, commented on the partnership, saying, “McDonald’s and Ligue 1 is a partnership that makes perfect sense. Building on this close relationship, we intend to help an even greater number of football fans to enjoy their passion to the full.”