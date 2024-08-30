United States

Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart

This Labor Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest ever, with domestic travel up 9% from last year. Despite the record crowds at airports and on the roads, travellers will find some relief with lower airfares and cheaper gas prices compared to previous years

This Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the busiest ever, with more people travelling than in previous years. According to AAA, domestic travel over the holiday weekend is expected to be up 9% compared to last year. U.S. airports are gearing up for their busiest Labor Day travel period on record, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) preparing for an 8.5% increase in passengers.

Busy Skies and Roads

With millions of people flying and even more driving, many travellers are wondering if the system can handle the strain. Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer, reassures that despite the high numbers, airlines should manage the crowds as long as there isn’t severe weather.

To make things a bit easier, travellers will find some financial relief. Airfares for the holiday weekend are lower this year, with a 5% drop compared to 2023, and prices are even 17% lower than in 2019, before the pandemic. This is due to an increase in flight availability and lower fuel costs.

For those hitting the road, gas prices are also down. The national average for gas on Labor Day is expected to be $3.27 per gallon, the lowest since 2021 and 13% cheaper than last year.

TSA Readies for the Rush

The TSA predicts that Friday will be the peak day for air travel, with an expected 2.86 million passengers passing through security. The agency assures that they are fully staffed to keep wait times within their standards—10 minutes or less for TSA PreCheck lanes and 30 minutes or less for standard screening.

While things are expected to run smoothly, Dengler advises travellers to be prepared for possible delays or cancellations. He suggests booking direct flights and avoiding checked baggage. Using a credit card with travel insurance is also a good idea, as it can help with any unexpected issues.

For those driving, INRIX recommends avoiding leaving crowded cities during peak hours on Thursday and Friday afternoons and early evenings to steer clear of heavy traffic.

Popular Destinations

If you're planning a trip to the Pacific Northwest, you won't be alone. Seattle tops the list of Labor Day destinations this year, with nearly 30% more travellers compared to last year. The city is a popular starting point for Alaska cruises, which are fully booked for the weekend.

Other popular spots include Anchorage and Juneau in Alaska, as well as Orlando, Florida, and New York City. Internationally, Vancouver, British Columbia, is the top destination for Americans, followed by Rome, London, Paris, and Dublin.

If you’re considering an Alaska cruise for next year, AAA suggests booking now to secure your spot.

