Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began

How Did Labor Day Begin?

The origins of Labor Day are linked to two key figures: Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a machinist who served as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. In 1882, one of them proposed the idea of a holiday for workers, though records differ on who deserves the credit. That same year, the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City, where 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square.