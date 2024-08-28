Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began

Labor Day is just around the corner, signalling the unofficial end of summer. This year, the holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, bringing with it the promise of a three-day weekend filled with travel, shopping, and perhaps one last trip to the beach or neighbourhood pool. But Labor Day is much more than just the final summer hurrah—it's a celebration of America's workers and the achievements of the labor movement.
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?
Labor Day has its roots in the 19th century, a time when American workers faced long hours, low wages, and unsafe working conditions. The labor movement emerged during this period, with unions and activists fighting for better treatment and rights for workers. The idea of a holiday dedicated to celebrating workers was born out of this struggle. It was a time to honour the members of trade and labor unions and recognise their contributions to the nation's prosperity.
How Did Labor Day Begin?
The origins of Labor Day are linked to two key figures: Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a machinist who served as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. In 1882, one of them proposed the idea of a holiday for workers, though records differ on who deserves the credit. That same year, the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City, where 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square.
When Did Labor Day Become a National Holiday?
Labor Day became a federally recognised holiday in 1894, following a period of unrest among workers. The turning point came when employees of the Pullman Palace Car Company in Chicago went on strike to protest wage cuts. The strike led to riots, prompting the government to step in. In the wake of this turmoil, Congress quickly passed a law making Labor Day a national holiday, which President Grover Cleveland signed into law on June 28, 1894.