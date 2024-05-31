'..Kicked Me Out': Model Alleges Brutal Treatment By Security At Cannes Film Festival

Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska has filed a legal complaint against the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival, alleging she was assaulted by a security guard on the red carpet. Pontyjska, a presenter for FashionTV, claims she was "brutally" restrained while trying to enter the cinema with a legitimate ticket for the premiere of Marcello Mio.
Footage of the incident on May 21 shows Pontyjska at the top of the steps to the Palais des Festivals being initially ushered in by a female security guard. The guard then put both arms around her, and a brief struggle ensued, nearly causing Pontyjska to fall. She tried to retreat down the steps but was stopped by additional security personnel and taken inside.
Pontyjska told BBC News she felt scared and was put in a "bear hug" by the guard. "I was trying to escape from this lock. I went down, and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back out," she said. "She was trying to push me inside, so nobody can see what she's doing with me. Then she kicked me out through the back door."
On Wednesday, Pontyjska posted pictures of documents accusing the festival of "physical assault and psychological damage." She claims her reputation has been harmed and is seeking 100,000 euros (£85,000) in damages. The video of the incident has been viewed over 16 million times on TikTok.
Pontyjska's case is not isolated. Singer Kelly Rowland also had a complaint against the same guard. During the premiere, Rowland was involved in a heated exchange with the guard, later telling the Associated Press, "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it." Rowland suggested that other women who did not look like her were not treated the same way.
Additionally, footage shows the same guard hurrying South Korean actress Yoona and Dominican actress Massiel Taveras up the red carpet, with Taveras appearing to push the guard after being repeatedly hurried.
Cannes is known for its strict rules for guests on the red carpet. Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter wrote that security's job is to keep the flow of traffic moving and ensure everyone is seated by the scheduled start time. More leeway is given to actors from the films being premiered, jury members, celebrities representing sponsors, major A-listers, and beloved festival veterans.
Despite reaching out to the organisers for an apology, Pontyjska said she has not received any response. Her legal complaint describes the incident as being "violently challenged by one of a group of security guards" in front of "thousands of people," causing "acute pain" and "psychological trauma."