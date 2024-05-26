Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Sean Baker's 'Anora' Wins Palme d'Or, Check Out The Full List Of Winners Of The Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, and concluded on May 25.

'Anora' at Cannes 2024
The curtains have drawn on the 77th Cannes Film Festival, with 'Anora' winning the Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. This darkly humorous and poignant drama follows the journey of a young exotic dancer entangled with the son of a Russian oligarch. Director Sean Baker proudly accepted the honour, presented by the esteemed Francis Ford Coppola, a two-time recipient himself. Amongst 21 formidable contenders, 'Anora' stood tall, claiming the coveted prize.

This prestigious win is dedicated to "to all sex workers past present and future," said Baker, while also thanking the film's cast, as well as his wife and producer. He went on to add, "The world has to be reminded that watching a film at home, while scrolling through your phone and checking emails and half-paying attention is just not the way, although some tech companies would like us to think so. Watching a film with others in a movie theatre is one of the great communal experiences. We share laughter, sorrow, anger, fear and hopefully have a catharsis with our friends and strangers. So I say the future of cinema is where it started: in a movie theatre."

Check out the full list of winners below:

COMPETITION

Palme d'Or: Sean Baker, 'Anora'

Grand Prix: Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light'

Jury Prize: Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Pérez'

Best Director: Miguel Gomes, 'Grand Tour'

Best Actresses: Adriana Paz,  Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, 'Emilia Pérez'

Best Actor: Jesse Plemons, 'Kinds of Kindness'

Best Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat, 'The Substance'

Special Prize: Mohammad Rasoulof, 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'

CST Award for Technical Artist: Daria D'Antonio, 'Parthenope'

Young Film Technician Prize: Evgenia Alexandrova, 'Les Femmes au Balcon'

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Prize: Guan Hu, 'Black Dog'

Jury Prize: Boris Lojkine, 'The Story of Souleymane'

Best Director: Roberto Minervini, 'The Damned'; Rungano Nyoni, 'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

Performance Prize: Anasuya Sengupta, 'The Shameless'; Abou Sangare, 'The Story of Souleymane'

Youth Prize: Louise Courvoisier, 'Holy Cow!'

Special Mention: Tawfik Alzaidi, 'Norah'

HONORARY PALME D'OR

  • Meryl Streep

  • Studio Ghibli

  • George Lucas

CAMERA D'OR

Camera d'Or: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, 'Armand'

Special Mention: Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin, 'Mongrel'

SHORT FILM PALME D'OR

Short Film Palme d'Or: Nebojša Slijepčević, 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'

Special Mention: Daniel Soares, 'Bad for a Moment'

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: Chidananda S Naik, 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...'

Second Prize: Asya Segalovich, 'Out of the Window Through the Wall'; Nikos Kolioukos, 'The Chaos She Left Behind'

Third Prize: Mansi Maheshwari, 'Bunnyhood'

FIPRESCI PRIZES

In Competition: Mohammad Rasoulof, 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'

Un Certain Regard: Boris Lojkine, 'The Story of Souleymane'

Parallel Section: Yôko Yamanaka, 'Desert of Namibia'

CRITICS' WEEK

Grand Prize: Federico Luis, 'Simon of the Mountain'

French Touch Prize: Constance Tsang, 'Blue Sun Palace'

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize: Montsouris Park, 'Guil Sela'

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Ricardo Teodoro, 'Baby'

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Leonardo Van Dijl, 'Julie Keeps Quiet'

Canal+ Award for Short Film: Cem Demirer, 'Absent'

SACD Award: Leonardo Van Dijl, 'Julie Keeps Quiet'

DIRECTORS' FORTNIGHT

Audience Choice Award: Matthew Rankin, 'Universal Language'

Europa Cinemas Label: Jonás Trueba, 'The Other Way Around'

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: Sophie Fillières, 'This Life of Mine'

Golden Coach: Andrea Arnold

L'ŒIL D'OR

  • Raoul Peck, 'Ernest Cole: Lost and Found'

  • Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir, 'The Brink of Dreams'

QUEER PALM

Queer Palm: Emanuel Pârvu, 'Three Kilometres to the End of the World'

Best Short Film: Elena López Riera, 'Southern Brides'

PRIX DE LA CITOYENNETÉ

Citizenship Prize: Andrea Arnold, 'Bird'

PRIX DES CINÉMAS ART ET ESSAI

AFCAE Art House Cinema Award: Mohammad Rasoulof, 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'

Special Mention: Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light'

PALM DOG

Palm Dog: Kodi, 'Dog on Trial'

Grand Jury Prize: Xin, 'Black Dog'

Mutt Moment: 'Bird'; 'Kinds of Kindness'; 'Megalopolis'

TROPHÉE CHOPARD

  • Mike Faist

  • Sophie Wilde

IMMERSIVE COMPETITION:

Tania de Montaigne, Stéphane Foenkinos, Pierre-Alain Giraud, 'Colored'

Congratulations to all the winners!

