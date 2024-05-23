What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024

A lip reader has decoded what Kelly Rowland said during a tense encounter with a security guard on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night.
The incident started innocently enough when the female staff member accidentally stepped on Rowland’s dress. Initially, the singer said, “Don’t worry,” but her demeanor shifted as she began to tell off the guard.
“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that,” she reiterated, according to expert Jeremy Freeman, as reported by Page Six. “You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”
It remains unclear what exactly the security staffer said to trigger Rowland's reaction, as she had her back turned to the cameras.
However, the 43-year-old former Destiny’s Child member remained visibly annoyed when she reached the top of the steps to enter the premiere of “Marcello Mio,” turning back and shouting, “You still don’t talk to me like that,” as reported by Freeman.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from the guards assisting stars through the crowded carpet being “aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” according to a source, as Page Six reports.
“By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman, she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot,” the insider informed the Daily Mail, stating that the Grammy winner was not bothered about appearing as a “diva.”
The incident comes shortly after the “Bootylicious” singer made headlines in February for leaving the set of the “Today” show.
It was reported that Rowland had left the NBC morning show in a dramatic fashion because her dressing room wasn't "up to par." This prompted producers to quickly find a replacement for the actress, who was supposed to co-host the final hour with Hoda Kotb.
Following the media frenzy, Rowland’s publicist released a statement describing her client as “one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent.”