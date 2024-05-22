Fashion

Cannes 2024 Film Festival: Check Out The Celebs At ‘Marcello Mio’ Red Carpet Premiere

At the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th Cannes international film festival, several celebrities made heads turn as they incorporated color into their wardrobe. While Alessandra Ambrosio was seen in pink, Barbara Palvin opted for a pastel blue gown. Kelly Rutherford posed for the cameras in red attire. Other guests on the red carpet included Catherine Deneuve, who stars in the film, besides Izabel Goulart, Matt Dillon, Rawdah Mohamed, Vanessa Borelli, and Jordan Barrett, among others.

Cannes 2024 Marcello Mio Red Carpet | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Matt Dillon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Rawdah Mohamed
Rawdah Mohamed | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Rawdah Mohamed poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Vanessa Borelli
Vanessa Borelli | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Vanessa Borelli poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Jordan Barrett
Jordan Barrett | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jordan Barrett, right, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Mariacarla Boscono
Mariacarla Boscono | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Mariacarla Boscono poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Emmanuelle Beart
Emmanuelle Beart | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Emmanuelle Beart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Jak Bueno
Jak Bueno | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Jak Bueno poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Didi-Stone
Didi-Stone | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Didi-Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Leonie Hanne
Leonie Hanne | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Leomie Anderson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

