Cannes 2024 Film Festival: Check Out The Celebs At ‘Marcello Mio’ Red Carpet Premiere

At the premiere of the film 'Marcello Mio' at the 77th Cannes international film festival, several celebrities made heads turn as they incorporated color into their wardrobe. While Alessandra Ambrosio was seen in pink, Barbara Palvin opted for a pastel blue gown. Kelly Rutherford posed for the cameras in red attire. Other guests on the red carpet included Catherine Deneuve, who stars in the film, besides Izabel Goulart, Matt Dillon, Rawdah Mohamed, Vanessa Borelli, and Jordan Barrett, among others.