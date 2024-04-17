United States

Jury Selection Begins In Karen Read Murder Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Accused Of Killing Boston Cop

Karen Read is in a high-profile trial in Massachusetts for the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. The jury selection process began on Tuesday, with around 100 prospective jurors seated.

Karen Read appears in Norfolk County Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing. She is charged with the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Photo: Getty images
The high-profile trial of Karen Read, accused of the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, commenced on Tuesday in Massachusetts, with jury selection expected to stretch into Wednesday. O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer, was discovered deceased in a snowbank outside a Canton residence during a snowstorm back in 2022.

Amidst a flurry of legal proceedings, prosecutors allege that Read deliberately struck O'Keefe with her SUV, while her defense contends that she is the target of a cover-up, implicating other individuals, including law enforcement officers. They argue that O'Keefe's demise occurred during a confrontation within the Canton dwelling before his body was moved outside.

The selection of a jury, a pivotal phase in the trial, began on Tuesday morning at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Approximately 100 prospective jurors were ushered into the courtroom, where Read, legal representatives from both sides, the presiding judge, security personnel, and Read's brother were present. By the end of the day, four jurors had been seated, according to the defense.

Once the jury is finalized, the trial is anticipated to unfold over a span of 6-8 weeks, with proceedings scheduled for full days on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and half-days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Under the watchful eye of Judge Beverly Cannone, the jury selection process commenced with a solemn reminder of the paramount importance of ensuring fair trials. Judge Cannone emphasized the significance of upholding the rule of law amidst ongoing public discourse surrounding the case.

Subsequently, prospective jurors were meticulously scrutinized, with the judge addressing each individual at sidebar in conjunction with attorneys. Those deemed unsuitable were excused from duty one by one, underscoring the rigorous standards governing the selection process.

Ray Ruggiero, one of the potential jurors dismissed on Tuesday, reflected on the challenge of remaining impartial amidst widespread awareness of the case, particularly given his employment in Canton. His sentiments underscored the complexity of securing an unbiased jury in such a high-profile trial.

Legal experts anticipate a protracted endeavor in jury selection, citing the difficulty of finding impartial individuals amidst widespread media coverage and public scrutiny. Professor Christopher Dearborn of Suffolk University Law School highlighted the arduous task of assembling an impartial jury, drawing parallels to past trials featuring prominent defendants.

Meanwhile, Judge Cannone has yet to render decisions on several key motions, including Read's defense team's bid to introduce a third-party culprit defense. While Cannone has not outright excluded this defense strategy, she has reserved the right to restrict its scope to admissible evidence.

