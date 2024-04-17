First 7 Jurors Selected For Trump's Historic Criminal Trial, 11 More To Go|Details

Juror 1 - The Foreman

Juror 1, a middle-aged salesman from Ireland, will serve as the case's foreman. Living in West Harlem, he derives his news from a mix of sources including the New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News, and MSNBC. With a penchant for outdoor activities, he has spent the last three decades in sales after a brief stint as a waiter. While aware of Trump's other legal entanglements, he admits to not being fully versed in all the allegations against the former president.