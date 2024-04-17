First 7 Jurors Selected For Trump's Historic Criminal Trial, 11 More To Go|Details

United States

First 7 Jurors Selected For Trump's Historic Criminal Trial, 11 More To Go

As the trial progresses into its second day, seven jurors have been selected to hear the case. Each juror brings a unique background and perspective to the courtroom:

AP
Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he faces serious charges linked to a payment made in 2016 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet. This marks the first time in history that a former US president is being tried for breaking the law.

With the second day of Donald Trump's criminal trial coming to a close, seven jurors have been selected to sit in judgment of the former president. Each juror brings a unique background and perspective to the courtroom, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely watched trial.

Juror 1 - The Foreman

Juror 1, a middle-aged salesman from Ireland, will serve as the case's foreman. Living in West Harlem, he derives his news from a mix of sources including the New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News, and MSNBC. With a penchant for outdoor activities, he has spent the last three decades in sales after a brief stint as a waiter. While aware of Trump's other legal entanglements, he admits to not being fully versed in all the allegations against the former president.

Juror 2 - The Unaware Nurse

Juror 2, an oncology nurse, was surprised to find herself chosen for Trump's trial during her jury duty. Working in a major New York hospital, she resides on the Upper East Side and keeps herself informed through the New York Times, CNN, Google, and Facebook. Remaining neutral about Trump, she emphasizes that "no one is above the law."

Juror 3 - The Corporate Attorney

A corporate attorney from Oregon who relocated to New York five years ago, Juror 3 brings legal acumen to the jury pool. Despite his professional background, he confesses to being somewhat uninformed about the specifics of Trump's case, attributing it to his casual approach to news consumption. Outside of work, he enjoys outdoor activities like hiking and running.

Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Courtroom Sketches From Trump's Trial Are Everywhere. But Why Do They Still Exist?

BY Navya Sharma

Juror 4 - The Intrigued IT Consultant

Juror 4, originally from Puerto Rico and residing in the Lower East Side, finds Trump fascinating and enigmatic. Self-employed in IT consultancy and deeply committed to his family, he recalls serving on a jury in a civil case, albeit with a vague memory of the outcome. His primary news sources include the Daily News, The New York Times, and Google.

Juror 5 - The Educator

Juror 5, a lifelong New Yorker and ELA teacher, is well-aware of Trump's legal battles. With family ties to law enforcement, she values Trump's outspokenness, contrasting it with the opacity of some politicians. Preferring sources like Google and TikTok for news and inspiration, she brings a unique perspective to the trial.

Juror 6 - The Tech Savvy

Juror 6, a young software engineer employed by the Walt Disney Company, represents a tech-savvy demographic. Living in Chelsea with roommates, she balances her career with interests in theatre, dining, and social media. Emphasizing her commitment to impartiality, she relies on sources like the New York Times and TikTok for news.

Juror 7 - The Policy-Driven Lawyer

The second white-shoe lawyer on the jury, Juror 7, resides on the Upper East Side and enjoys outdoor activities with his children. While acknowledging support for some of Trump's policies, he asserts neutrality towards the former president, citing a lack of personal opinions. With a diverse news diet ranging from the New York Times to the Washington Post, he approaches the trial with an open mind.

Trump's Hush Money Trial
Trump Returns To Court As Jury Selection Enters Second Day In His Hush Money Criminal Trial

BY Associated Press

