Jill Biden Appears On Vogue Cover, Vows Not To Give Up On Joe After Disastrous Debate

US First Lady Jill Biden graced the cover of Vogue magazine's August edition in a stunning white suit. This follows President Joe Biden's recent appearance on TIME Magazine's cover with the headline “Panic,” reflecting Democratic worries after his challenging debate against GOP rival Donald Trump.
Jill Biden's Vogue cover, titled “We Will Decide Our Future,” holds significant weight amidst debates over President Biden's candidacy. Despite ongoing critiques of his age and performance, Jill has steadfastly advocated for his re-election.
This marks Jill Biden’s second Vogue cover, the first being in July 2021. The issue was prepared before the recent debate but now includes an Editor's note addressing the debate's impact on public discourse.
“The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him,” the note states.
Jill Biden asserts that President Biden’s legacy should not hinge on a single debate performance. She vows to “keep fighting,” emphasising his commitment to the nation’s welfare. While she refrains from announcing specifics about the 2024 campaign, her support for Biden remains resolute.
Sources close to the Biden family indicate Jill Biden wields considerable influence, with the ability to steer campaign decisions if necessary.
The Bidens spent the weekend at Camp David, where President Biden consulted with family members. Jill subsequently provided Vogue with her insights on the debate. Though she did not address concerns about Biden’s age or mental acuity, she reaffirmed her backing for his candidature.
Highlighting the campaign's urgency, Jill told Vogue, “Every campaign is hard, unique and important. But this one, the urgency is different. We know what’s at stake. Joe is asking the American people to come together to draw a line in the sand against all this vitriol”
Jill plays a crucial role in guiding President Biden on policies and campaign strategy. “ I tell him what I'm hearing and what I'm seeing, and he gets it,” she explained, noting their effective collaboration.
Following the debate, Jill was seen escorting Biden offstage for a rally, commending his performance. “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!”