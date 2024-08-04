United States

Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?

Celebrities are increasingly turning to the anti-aging supplement NAD+ for its potential rejuvenating and anti-aging effects.

NAD+ Photo: Instagram
In a quest for eternal youth, Hollywood's health-conscious celebrities, known for their unconventional skincare routines and weight loss fads, have embraced the latest trend: NAD+ supplements. NAD+, short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is an enzyme crucial for metabolism, DNA repair, immunity, and longevity.

Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Joe Rogan have publicly endorsed NAD+ boosters. Aniston, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, referred to them as "the future." Podcaster Joe Rogan shares her enthusiasm.

Model Hailey Bieber, featured in a promotional video receiving NAD+ treatment via IV with Kendall Jenner, declared, “I’m going to NAD for the rest of my life, and I’m never going to age.”

Biochemist Charles Brenner, speaking to Business Insider, highlighted the enzyme's importance. "NAD coenzymes are the central catalysts of all living things," he explained. "They underlie the conversion of protein, fat, and carbohydrate into energy. They are required for our cells to generate energy."

The allure of NAD+ boosters lies in their reputed anti-aging benefits. Despite being classified as supplements and lacking FDA approval, this has not deterred celebrities, reminiscent of their off-label use of Ozempic for weight loss.

A surge in interest is evident, with online searches for NAD+ expected to increase by 10% in the coming year, according to Vogue Business. The NAD+ therapy market was valued at $184 million in 2022, driven by rising demand for IV drips offering the supplement.

Olivia Houghton, a beauty, health, and wellness analyst at The Future Laboratory, attributed the trend to heightened health awareness post-pandemic. "More people are valuing long-term health," she told Vogue Business.

Robert Fried, CEO of NAD supplement company ChromaDex, emphasized the broad appeal of NAD+, stating it benefits those seeking to boost their resiliency when tired or unwell.

However, experts caution that not all NAD+ supplements are effective. Dr. Shin-ichiro Imai of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis warned that oral NAD supplements may be ineffective as gut bacteria consume the enzyme before it can be absorbed.

Skincare brands are also jumping on the NAD+ bandwagon. Isabel Greiner, founder of Intuisse, which sells NAD+ lotions and creams, claimed, “NAD+ seems to turn back the clock on our skin cells’ collagen production.”

Yet, the efficacy of topical NAD+ treatments is still debated. Factors such as formulation and absorption play a crucial role, and despite the safety of NAD+ boosters, more research is needed to confirm their benefits, according to Dr. Shalender Bhasin, an NAD booster researcher.

